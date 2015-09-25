Pixelmator's iPad upgrade makes multitasking easier

Use Pixelmator with any other app simultaneously

If you're looking for affordable alternatives to Photoshop that come with a range of powerful tools, we'd recommend downloading the latest version of Pixelmator.

When we first reviewed Pixelmator we were blown away by how easy the photo editing app was to use, as well as being impressed by the trimmed down iPad version.

The latest update for Pixelmator builds on this strong groundwork with new multitasking features. With Split View and Slide Over, users of Pixelmator for iPad can access any other app while editing images.

Thanks to the Open in Place feature, you can also open Pixelmator images from anywhere you want and save changes in the exact same place.

See everything the version of Pixelmator for iPad is capable of in the video below.

Like this? Read these!