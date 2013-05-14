Find the perfect spot with the new Campr app

Hopefully the UK's weather will hold up for a perfect camping holiday

With the British weather finally looking up, this new app from Bristol-based designer James Nation couldn't come at a better time. Collaborating with Torchy Design - who took care of the music and video aspects - and developed by Dan Leivers, Campr is an interactive guide to the UK's best campsites.

Torchy Design's Martin Jones says, "We’ve visited each site individually and covered the campsites in more depth than any other guide before. You can explore the regions via photo or interactive map and when you’ve found that perfect campsite add it to your favourites for later."

Covering South Wales, Devon and Cornwall, Campr also boasts 360 degree panoramas and beautiful photography. It's easy-to-use approach is the perfect offering for those that want to explore the very best in UK camping. What's more, it's free! You'll be popping up that tent in no time.

Download Campr for free from the iTunes store.

