Is this the ultimate Apple fanboy creation?

With the imminent release of the Mac Pro, everyone is talking about Apple at the moment. But while the focus is on its latest kit, advertising creatives Jason Kinsella and Charlotte Bakken have decided to pay homage to the very first classic Mac from 1984 using Lego.

Also read: 5 reasons why you need the new Mac Pro

They've done a brilliant job - it looks just like the original real-deal. And if that wasn't cool enough, with a few small adjustments they left enough room to park an iPad in it. Making this basically the coolest iPad dock ever.

Or do you know different? Is there something even more Apple fan-ish out there? Let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, check out this brilliant piece of stop-motion animation showing just how Kinsella and Bakken made their Lego tribute:

Liked this? Read these!

Lego art: creative designs that will blow your mind

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

What do you think of this Lego creation? Let us know in the comments box below!