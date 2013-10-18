Murals designed to brighten up hospital wards

Bold, bright and beautiful graphics now adorn the once white walls

Murals provide a gorgeous sense of inspiration and can inject some much needed colour into almost any office space, cafe, shop and in this case, a hospital. Here, Peepshow Collective and Studio EMMI have helped bring play into the corridors of the children's and young adults' wards at University College Hospital in Euston, London.

The nine-month project funded by UCLH Charity - run by Creative Directors Chrissie Macdonald and Emmi Salonen - has transformed the stark, white walls with vibrant graphics and engaging images that provide a more welcoming environment. We absolutely adore the character designs and playful execution.

The project was managed by Alex Plaza, with bespoke furniture created by Amos Marchant. The Printing, fabrication and installation was taken care of by Omni Colour.

Have you seen an inspiring mural? Let us know in the comments box below!