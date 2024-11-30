The TourBox NEO is a customisable controller for digital artists, graphic designers and video editors, and its designed to make drawing tablets more intuitive, with a mix of dials, buttons a digital d-pad. The mid-range model, the TourBox NEO, has 20% off at Amazon, it's now $169 $135.20. While the high-end TourBox NEO Elite has 25% off, now $268 $201.

As the best drawing tablets become more streamlined by design, with customised shortcut keys removed to external dials and pads, the TourBox range looks like a nice alternative to the standard remotes. They've been designed to work with leading design software, including Photoshop and Lightroom as well as video editing apps Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve; and also digital art software including Clip Studio Paint and 3D apps like Blender. The dial, knobs and scroll wheel offer precise and immediate control over your brush sizes, time line editors and 3D cameras.

If you do want a more traditional drawing tablet remote, the I'd recommend the Xencelabs Quick Keys for $99.99 $79.99, it's the best quick keys remote I've used and features LEDs for easy function readout. We're tracking more deals for creatives over Black Friday, including the best Apple iPad deals and the latest price reductions on drawing tablet stands and news on Adobe's 70% off Creative Cloud sale.

The best TourBox deals today

TourBox NEO: was US$169 now US$135.20 at Amazon This is TourBox's mid-range customisable controller and is designed for use by video editors, digital and 3D artists as well as graphic designers. It features dials, buttons, a d-pad and roller for precise control over brush size, paint flow, opacity, hardness, canvas rotation, movement, zooming and tool switching. This is an all-rounder for every creative use.

TourBox Elite: was US$268 now US$201 at Amazon This is the higher-spec Elite model, and features all the same buttons, dials and customisation of the Neo model but with the advantage of using Bluetooth dual-channel connectivity for wireless use, has advanced haptic feedback, a fingerprint-resistant coating, and the latest TourBox Console 5 OS.

TourBox Lite: was US$112.99 now US$90.39 at Amazon Smaller and less feature-rich that the Elite and Neo, the Lite still offers eight buttons supporting 50+ actions and up to 30 preset sets. It lacks the digital Xbox-like d-pad that works nicely on the Neo and Elite, but as an entry into the TourBox workflow this Lite model is a nicely priced controller.

