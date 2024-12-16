Create accurate stylised character designs using Photoshop

How-to
By
Contributions from
published

Concept artist François Bourdin shares 15 tips for designing engaging and accurate digital art heroes.

Francois Bourdin artwork; character art
(Image credit: Francois Bourdin)

Achieving the right shapes in your characters is essential to getting messages across to the viewer effectively. In this digital art tutorial I’ll show you how to create effective character designs with strong, simple shapes. I use Photoshop here, but the advice can translate to the best digital art software of your choice.

If you like my tutorial below, then read our collection of Photoshop tutorials, and take a look at the recommended best drawing tablets for all artists.

François Bourdin headshot
François Bourdin

François is a concept artist specialising in character creation. Over five years in the industry he has worked on several video and board games and films, most notably for Netflix and Supercell.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1