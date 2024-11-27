How to use a monitor calibrator: advice for digital artists to ensure colour accuracy

Advice
By
published

The best way to optimise drawing pen displays and monitors.

When you buy one of the best 4K monitors or the best drawing tablets, that can include pen displays, you'll want to make sure it is calibrated correctly. This is especially true for those working specifically with colour, including video colour graders, digital artists and graphic designers.

A colorimeter, also known as a probe or puck, is a small device that attaches to your display. It compares a monitor's colours against industry standards before creating a colour profile that can be used to re-calibrate the output. A colorimeter uses red, green, and blue filters to achieve this by mimicking the way that humans perceive light.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

Related articles