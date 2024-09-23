This artist uses Blender to recreate famous movie scenes in PS1-style 3D graphics

From Rocky to Taxi Driver, I can't choose which I like best.

With all things 90s making a comeback right now, how could a recreation of a scene from The Silence of the Lambs in the style of PlayStation 1 graphics not get our attention? And it's not just that one movie. A 3D modelling has been creating iconic scenes from a variety of famous movies using the free 3D software blender.

The results are endearing homages to classic movie moments, but also a revaloration of a 3D game art style that brings back fond memories for many of us (for more exploration, see our pick of the best retro game consoles. And for more modern graphics, check out everything you need to know about PS5 Pro).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

