This artist uses Blender to recreate famous movie scenes in PS1-style 3D graphics

With all things 90s making a comeback right now, how could a recreation of a scene from The Silence of the Lambs in the style of PlayStation 1 graphics not get our attention? And it's not just that one movie. A 3D modelling has been creating iconic scenes from a variety of famous movies using the free 3D software blender.
The results are endearing homages to classic movie moments, but also a revaloration of a 3D game art style that brings back fond memories for many of us (for more exploration, see our pick of the best retro game consoles. And for more modern graphics, check out everything you need to know about PS5 Pro).
On social media, Ferseti describes himself as a beginner animator/3D modeler making a game and "trying the PS1 style". He's already given the blocky mid-nineties graphics look to scenes from films as varied as Donnie Darko, Taxi Driver, Godzilla, The Shining, Rocky, The Truman Show and more.
Ferseti sometimes takes requests from fans, and shares 3D models that his followers have asked for. He's also created Resident Evil-themed skits in the same retro 3D style. We don't know much about his process, but he has said that he uses Blender, which has long had a place in our pick of the best 3D modelling software.
