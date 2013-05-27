Intricate thread sculptures are miniature masterpieces

Only upon closer inspection do these tiny sculptures come into focus

Here are some examples of experimental design that we couldn't quite believe. As intricate as some of the best paper art, these topographical maps carved from electrical tape and thread sculptures by Japanese artist Takahiro Iwasaki are unlike anything we've seen before.

The small building and electrical tower sculptures are unbelievably small and delicate, resting on everyday objects like rolls of tape, wrinkled towels and discarded toothbrushes. Only on close inspection do the small details come into focus and showcase the artist's incredible talents.

Iwasaki is regularly exhibited across the world, including New York and Manchester. His ability to conjure up these tiny works of art is something we don't think we'd quite have the talent - or patience - for. Once again, inspiration can be found almost anywhere.

See more inspirational work from Takahiro Iwasaki.

What do you make of these tiny sculptures? Let us know in the comments box below!