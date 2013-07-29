Karl Lagerfeld creates Homer-inspired poolside mural

Taking time away from the catwalk recently, famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld was commissioned to create this unique 65-foot poolside mural, titled "Ulysses' Journey around the Mediterranean Sea", for the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo.

The inspiration for the piece came from ancient Greek poet Homer's epic poem the Iliad and the Odyssey - the installation featuring photos of models dressed in robes and togas, superimposed on to black and white images of Greek coastlines from 1850-60. Made up of 20 panels, each scene is backlit with LEDs, which change according to the surrounding natural light.

The piece also serves as a backdrop to chef Joël Robuchon's new restaurant Odyssey, recently opened at the hotel, which sits adjacent to the pool area.

