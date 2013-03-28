Miniature paintings strike the right note

An unexpected tiny creative treat

The best things come in small packages and that's certainly the case with these beautiful matchbox paintings. The miniature creations are courtesy of San-Fransico based designer and artist Joseph Martinez.

Here, he has painted scenes, characters and landscapes on the underside of matchbooks for an exhibition in San Francisco titled, 'A Little Piece of the Bay'. The project acts as a homage to his Bay Area return and his love for the city.

Below are just a few offerings of his matchbox paintings, which include sidewalk sleepers, ladies in water, and a special graffiti series. You can view more matchbox art as well as Joseph's other work on his website.

See the entire range of matchbox paintings here.

Like this? Read these!

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

What do you make of the matchboxes? Let us know in the comments box below!