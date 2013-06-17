Movie-inspired charity exhibition creates A-list art

Not For Rental is an art exhibition with a twist - but what's the twist?

We're big fans of movies here at Creative Bloq - whether it's some of the best 3D movies, sci-fi movies or old favourites, we can't get enough. So, when movies combine with design and illustration, we can hardly contain ourselves.

Not For Rental isn't what you’re expecting. Curated and directed by London-based designers Timba Smits and Gordon 'Flash' Shaw, it comes packed full of heart, surprises and - like any great movie - a secret twist. At its core, it's an art exhibition, but one "you can only fully experience once you step through the door". Intriguing.

Artists already confirmed for the exhibition include London design outfit I Love Dust, Crispin Finn, illustrators Stevie Gee and Hattie Stewart, typographers Daren Newman & Gemma O’Brien, and street artist Mr. Penfold. Not For Rental opens on July 4 for one week with ALL proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support and Art Against Knives.

For more information visit the Not For Rental website.

