Origami creations are stunningly intricate

Much like doodle art, origami is a seriously underrated artform. However, recently, Vietnamese artist Nguyen Hung Curong proved its worth when creating this detailed, lifelike set of paper art sculptures.

A hobby that started when he was just five, Curong created his first original design when he was just 10 years old in 1999. Since then, he's continued to practise the art of origami and now, 14 years on, is able to create amazingly detailed and lifelike models, usually from just one square of Vietnamese handmade paper called Dó.

The self-taught artist mastered the discipline through various books on the artform, including John Montroll's Prehistoric Origami. It's hard to fathom how and where Curong starts when creating these paper models. We can't wait to see what he comes up with next!

Have you seen any cool examples of paper art recently? Let us know in the comments!