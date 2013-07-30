Geek heroes as paper art

We're lucky enough to see amazing fan and paper art on a regular basis here at Creative Bloq - these beautiful paper collages by artist Meghan Stratman being a prime example.

Stratman originally started Nerd Love with the intention of creating a new piece of nerdy fan art every Monday for a year. But time constraints turned it into an ongoing project, that she continues to develop now.

"I like to include bright colours and a sense of humor in my art," explains Stratman, "and enjoy combining elements to humorous effect, such as badgers sporting fezzes or weasels wearing rocket packs."

"I'm also drawn to urban decay, abandoned places, and ghost stories: people and places that are lost and forgotten. My art world is populated with secretive, isolated girls and silly creatures that may or may not be wearing space helmets. I create my work with cut, layered paper, which allows for a sense of texture and dimensionality."

Liked this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Download the best free fonts

Free graffiti font selection

Have you seen any inspirational paper art recently? Let us know in the comments!