50 tips to boost your brand management skills

From building brand authority to letting go of control, what does it take to manage your brand in this digitally evolving world?

In the slideshow below, entitled Fifty Shades of Branding (don't worry, it's work-appropriate!), you’ll discover best practices and inspirational statistics on brand management.

Created by WebDAM, it's full of tips and insight to help your brand evolve and grow. They include:

People will talk about your brand already. There are 2.1 million negative social mentions about brands in the U.S. alone, every single day - Venture Beat

Colour increases brand recognition by up to 80% – Colorcom, University of Loyola, Maryland study

When designing, white space increases the perception of information by 20% – Human Factors

See the full list of tips by clicking on the slideshow below...

Have you got a tip to add? Share it with the community in the comments below!

Words: Melissa Kelly

Melissa Kelly is the marketing manager at WebDAM, a leading cloud-based digital asset management platform helping brands grow and thrive.

