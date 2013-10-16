Colourful and eye-catching branding for design school

X marks the spot for this inspiring branding

For a university that specialises in the arts, you have to get your branding right. Representing a school that teaches design means that your branding - from business cards to leaflets, tote bags to pencils - has to evoke a strong sense of creativity.

Thankfully, the University of the Arts in Helsinki have truly outdone themselves with this inspiring, colourful and eye-catching branding. The strategy for the identity was to create a distinctive set of logotypes based on a common design language, and to introduce an anchor symbol that acts as a point of connection between the university mother brand and the three academy brands.

The simple and bold 'X' is designed to be seen as a starting point, which is perfect seeing as many of the university's students embarking on their own new journey.

See more images of this branding over on Behance.

