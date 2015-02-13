Cute and playful branding fronts new child-friendly café

A simple and soft approach makes this branding an adorable winner

When you open up a new shop, cafe or restuarant, your branding is absolutely everything. Branding gets customers through the doors and most important of all, helps them to remember you. Village Café is a cute little cafe in Montreal, Canada and we've fallen head over heels for their simple, yet effective execution.

Focusing on pastel colours, simple line illustrations and a clean-cut font, the branding was created by Studio Caserne. Based in Canada, the studio have given the cafe a fresh and gorgeous look, taking the branding over to the website for a complete and succinct project.

The letterpress business cards are a particularly nice touch, as are the playful logo designs. Extending the branding to feature on the windows of the cafe itself also carries the project to a beautiful conclusion. We'd certainly remember being surrounded by this beauty.

