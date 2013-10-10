Form® gives high-end uniform company a new look

We’d never given any thought to the fact that there are companies out there that just design uniforms. Someone has to do it, though, and Studio 104 has the classy end of the market covered. It designs high-end and exclusive uniforms for hotels, restaurants, spas, the financial sector and corporate events, and its clients include the Savoy Hotel and Landmark plc.

Studio 104 recently asked Form® to develop its existing branding via ‘some form of printed mailer/brochure’ and stationery (incorporating the existing logo design) to reflect the quality and luxury of Studio 104’s work. Form® partners Paul West and Paula Benson identified the need for stunning photography of the uniforms, making use of the iconic locations – such as the Savoy’s American Bar – in which they’d be seen.

The finished mailer shows off Sarah Cresswell’s resulting photography to its best effect, in the form of a large format, highly visual, beautifully printed portfolio with case studies inserted into a pocket at the rear, allowing for updates as new projects are completed.

Also included are behind-the-scenes photos illustrating Studio 104’s design process, and the whole look is completed with lavish paper stock, a distinctive colour scheme of dark grey, fluoro orange and copper foil, and even binding staples selected to match the foil blocking and showcase Studio 104's attention to detail.

Says Studio 104’s director, Jane Porter, “We needed to reflect the same luxury and quality as the brands we were going to approach… The result was a work of art.” Not only that, but it’s done the trick in boosting Studio 104’s profile: “Out of ten brochures we have posted out we have received three invitations for a meeting. What a result!”

Words: Jim McCauley

