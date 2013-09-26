Lloyds Bank's new logo and branding

NEW LOGO: The brand refresh aims to focus on "what matters in life"

Lloyds Bank is one of the top brands in the UK, with an iconic logo design and instantly recognisable branding to boot. Renamed Lloyds TSB following a merger in 1998 (see previous logo, below), the group was recently forced to split off TSB into a separate bank as part of the EU bank bailout deal. So the re-renamed Lloyds Bank enlisted the help of a number of creative agencies to relaunch the brand, with the emphasis on making it more 'customer friendly'.

Rufus Leonard, RKRC/Y&R, Proximity London, and media agency MEC, all joined forces to help redefine the Lloyds brand. As Rufus Leonard's creative director James Ramsden explains: "We modernised the iconic Black Horse for the digital age, sourced an enormous range of emotive imagery that reflects the reality of customers’ lives and created a tone of voice that feels like ‘a breath of fresh air.’”

Rufus approached Fontsmith to create the new typeface, which is a customised version of FS Jack. You can see some of the details and character changes they made to create the new font family in this blog post.

A whole new look and feel for personal, business and private banking has been created for the bank's debit/credit cards, websites and stationery - incorporating flexibility in order to manage the diverse range of specialist audiences without losing the clear logic of the brand.

See more work from Rufus Leonard, RKRC/Y&R, Proximity London and MEC.

