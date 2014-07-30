Studio gives storefront a stunning pirate-themed identity

It's a treasure chest full of inspiration with this branding project

Redesigning a storefront comes with all sorts of challenges; from the window display designs to the packaging designs, it all has to fit into one iconic brand. Here, San Francisco based company Office created this beautiful brand for a pirate store, which includes logo designs and gorgeous typography efforts.

"Office collaborated with 826 Valencia – a nonprofit tutoring center for youth – to reinvigorate its storefront, which houses San Francisco's only pirate supply store," they explain. "We developed the store's new identity, and conceptualized and designed nearly 50 new products."

"Office has produced some of the most ravishing and funny buccaneer supplies yet known to man," said Dave Eggers, 826 Valencia founder and McSweeney's editor. "Reflecting the store's wildly imaginative experience, the products represent 826's mission to support creative expression. All proceeds directly benefit 826 Valencia's writing programmes." Take a look below.

