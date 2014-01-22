Surreal illustrations created for Red Bull skate event

The illustrations are wonderfully weird and brilliantly bold

The Red Bull Skate Arcade is a videogame-style event in which thousands of participants from 20 countries and three different continents competed against each other over the last few months of 2013. Russian illustrator Andrey Flakonkishochki was tasked with creating the imagery and the results are wonderfully weird.

Showcasing everything from a dolphin to a cow on a skateboard, Flakonkishochki's creations are bursting with life. Choosing a bright and bold colour scheme really makes the illustrations pop and you'll be hard pressed to tear your eyes away.

As well as these creations, he's also designed a range of characters for Red Bull Skate Arcade. We love everything about this project.

See more of the illustrations over on Flakonkishochki's Behance page.

