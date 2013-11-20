Cadbury alters iconic chocolate wrapper typography

Cadbury have one of the most iconic logos and packaging design around - with that signature purple wrapper and glass and a half logo. Here, they've unveiled their new look, created by Pearlfisher and inspired by the idea of 'say what you see' and replace product shots with 'imaginative, joyful expressions of each flavour'.

The new Cadbury logo

Brighter colours have been introduced along with a new font to highlight the brand's on-shelf appeal. The new packaging also uses an on-pack QR code which will deliver "joyful content designed to make people smile", according to Cadbury.

It's the brands 21st major redesign since it launched Dairy Milk 108 years ago, and creates "a more modern and joyful look, while proudly keeping the identity that has been a part of its heritage since 1905".

Brighter colours have been introduced to the packaging

Marketing director at Cadbury owner Mondelēz International Matthew Willamson explains, "With our new packaging, we hope to bring out the personality of the Cadbury Dairy Milk brand in a generous, optimistic and spontaneous design, while celebrating the links with our past".

The old Cadbury logo

