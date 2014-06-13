You'll love these beautiful vector animal logos

From sketch to final product, we adore this project from Tom Atkins Watkins

Animals are often the inspiration for a vector graphic or two; we've seen gorgeous geometric vector animals as well as 3D-effect vector portraits. These are the kind of projects that inspire many creatives to get started with vector design in the first place and this latest offering is just as brilliant.

Lincoln-based designer Tom Atkins Watkins has created a set of beautiful vector animal portraits. From the initial sketch to the final offering, they're packed full of colour and beautiful shape that allows the project to really shine.

"It's a predominantly personal project, exploring ways in which logos can be formed using only basic shapes and minimalist techniques," explains Watkins. "The first one installment was really successful, and the demand was there for me to put together this collection. Some are personal works and some are for clients."

Find out more about this project over on Tom Atkins Watkins' website.

