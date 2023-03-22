The best gaming PCs might be designed to tackle all the latest technically-demanding titles, but that's just the start of their usefulness. If you excuse the colourful RGB and a few dedicated features, a "gaming" PC is really just another name for a modern supercomputer that houses some beefy components inside it. Of course this means higher frame rates and resolutions in 2023's biggest games, but with one of the best gaming PCs you'll also have all the power you could need for content creation, working from home, or things like 3D rendering.

Just like the best video editing computers, the best gaming PCs should have powerful GPUs and CPUs to handle hardware-intensive tasks. They'll also need at least 16GB of RAM to support them. Assembling these parts for yourself and building your own gaming PC from scratch is a popular route to take these days, but it's often more expensive. With new generations of all these components coming out at the moment, you might be able to get some serious value out of a prebuilt machine. In the long run, you'll always be able to upgrade certain parts, but this always comes with a lot of learning. Buying one of the best ready-built gaming PCs, on the other hand, can save you a lot of headaches.

Before you buy, we'd suggest thinking about what you'll use a gaming PC for. Moreover, think about the equipment you have already. If you have a 4K monitor or the best monitors for video editing, it's well-worth the effort of seeking out powerful GPUs in your build. If not, maybe stick to entry-level configurations. Thinking ahead can save a lot of fuss further down the road, and researching what tasks and games require what specs might help narrow your search.

The best gaming PCs in 2023

01. Acer Predator Orion 7000 The best gaming PC overall Specifications CPU: Up to 13th Gen Intel i9 Graphics: Up to RTX 4090 RAM: Up to 64GB of DDR5 Storage: Up to 2x1TB M.2, 2x 3TB SATA HDD. Today's Best Deals View at Acer UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great configuration options + Refreshed for next-gen components + Lovely design Reasons to avoid - Can be a little loud when working hard

The Acer Predator line of gaming PCs is tried and tested, and for good reason. One of the best gaming PCs should be futureproofed, make upgrading easy, and, I suppose it never hurts if a case has a nice look to it as well. Acer's popular Predator Orion 7000 certainly ticks all of those boxes.

With the arrival of Intel's 13th generation CPUs and Nvidia's 4000 Series GPUs, Acer doubled down on its commitment to the Orion 7000, refreshing the motherboard and power supply that ships inside them to suit the latest components. These newer configurations might not come cheap, but the fact that the Orion 7000 has been around for so long means there are still plenty of cheaper options available with DDR4 and 12th Gen compatibility.

One of the best things about the Orion 7000's case is that it makes swapping out components an absolute breeze, so this is an investment that could last you well into the future. Just keep in mind if you want DDR5 or 13th Gen CPUs, you'll need a motherboard that can handle them. Regardless, if you need your first or your third gaming PC, and you want one that will make your life easy, it doesn't get much better than the Orion 7000.

02. HP Omen 30L Best last-gen gaming PC Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications CPU: Up to 10th Gen i9 Graphics: Up to RTX 3090 RAM: Up to 64GB of DDR4 Storage: Up to 2TB SSD, 2TB HDD Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at HP Store (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Clean design + AMD and Intel-compatible Reasons to avoid - Can't upgrade past 11th gen CPUs

When I'm reviewing gaming PC deals, the HP Omen 30L is probably one of the most frequent flyers I come across. Although the Omen line goes up incrementally, with the Omen 45L offering a lot more in the way of high-end configurations, the 30L is an always-strong choice for folks who aren't looking for the cutting edge. For "baby's first" gaming PCs, the 30L might just be exactly what you need. It's most often seen with an RTX 3060 or 3060Ti inside it, often for around a grand. In these instances, the 30L is one of the best value pre-built gaming PCs you'll find.

One added bonus is that you'll find both AMD and Intel CPUs inside these machines, and that means you might find some great value on a lot of older components. Upgrading a 30L's processor is where you might run into trouble. It certainly isn't the long-term investment you might find elsewhere, although storage, memory, and GPU upgrades are more than possible.

Either way, if you're happy to forgo the latest components, and you want to keep expenses down, the HP Omen 30L might be the discount-prone gaming PC for you.

03. Corsair ONE a200 The best gaming PC in a small package Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Graphics: RTX 3080 RAM: 32GB of DDR4 Storage: 1TB of SSD, 2TB of HDD Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tiny form factor + High-end performance Reasons to avoid - Often Pricey - Limited configurations and upgrades

As someone who has spent plenty of time with a Corsair gaming PC that can only be described as a hulking great mass, I can't explain to you how amazing it is to find a high-end gaming PC that's as compact as the ONE a200. The Corsair ONE name has been around for a while, we reviewed the One Pro i180 back in 2019. Moreover, the i300 is a common go-to for compact gaming PC recommendations. The a200, however, takes two highly coveted components from the last few years and puts them together in a similarly small case.

Oftentimes, the more you look for high-end gaming PCs, the more you need to compromise on space and noise. The mere mention of an RTX 3080 is enough to get most PC gamers thinking big in terms of the case. Somehow, the a200 houses it and manages to keep things cool, efficient, and silent. With solid memory and storage capabilities, this is a great option for anyone looking for the next step in gaming PC power.

Two caveats though; it isn't the cheapest, and although the ONE case comes with plenty of configurations, the a200's availability is subject to the GPU and CPU being in stock.

Depending on who you talk to, Alienware is either out of this world (pun intended), or it's simply not worth the high price of entry. Alienware is Dell's gaming brand, and its pre-built gaming PC offering is second-to-none. Unfortunately, its proprietary tech has turned a few people off, and, occasionally, caused quite a few issues. I'd note that these are not too common nowadays, and given how popular they remain, Alienware gaming PCs are worth recommending.

Do note; the R15 has just been released, and houses all the latest components money can buy. However, for the lofty price of it, it's tough to recommend.

The Aurora R13 and R14, however, are still great options to go for. I'm recommending them both together since they're essentially the exact same machine - the only difference is that the R13 makes use of Intel CPUs, and the R14 uses AMD Ryzen ones. For that reason, you might find better prices for the R14.

Nonetheless, the R13 and R14 are highly futureproofed thanks to PCIe 5 and DDR5 support, and come in some bulldozing configurations.

05. MSI MAG Infinite S3 The best gaming PC for configuration scope Specifications CPU: From 11th gen Intel to 13th Gen Intel Graphics: Up to 40 series RAM: Up to DDR5 Storage: 1x M.2 SSD, 2x 2.5 inch drive bays, 1x 3.5 inch drive bay Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 11th, 12th, and 13th gen Intel configurations + Quiet + Liquid cooled Reasons to avoid - No AMD CPU compatibility - Not widely available in the USA

If you're looking for a cheaper, budget, entry-level gaming PC, the MSI MAG Infinite S3 has some lovely configurations. On the other hand, if you're on the hunt for a high-end powerhouse, the MSI might also be your new desktop companion. The reason for this is, the MSI MAG Infinite has been around for a while, and has been the subject of a good few refreshes. These great gaming PCs are still readily available in 11th Gen builds, they're now most commonly found with 12th Gen configurations, and they're also one of MSI's refreshed gaming PCs that will start to appear with more and more 13th Generation builds.

No matter what end of the spectrum you find yourself on, these great gaming PCs will give you plenty of connectivity thanks to their ingenious case and motherboard design, lots of scope to upgrade later, and perhaps most notably, won't give you too much noise pollution. Unfortunately, you won't find MAG Infinite S3's with AMD CPUs, but that wouldn't stop you upgrading to a Radeon GPU down the line should you fancy it.

