If you're looking for the best home design software in 2019 to plan your workspace or studio, you've come to the right place.

Home design software is designed to enable anyone to plan their own home or workspace without having to study to become an architect. They should be easy to use, with a clear and concise interface that gives you all the tools you need to design the perfect studio for your creative work. You can then export your plans to give to architects and builders – who will turn your designs into reality.

There are plenty of reasons why a creative would want to buy the best home design software. You may want to design a studio or workspace that gives you the room you need to take your creative work to the next level, while complementing your existing building or home. Of course, you may also want to use the tools we've included on this page to extend your home or build a dream house from scratch.

Because you're a creative, and not an architect, the software we've picked makes it easy for anyone to come up stylish designs quickly and easily. They will also allow you to add features such as doors and windows, while guiding you so you don't make any dangerous, impractical or downright impossible designs!

So, when choosing the best home design software for your needs, you'll need to consider how easy it is to use – and if there are any features such as manuals and video tutorials that can help you get started. Every piece of software we've included in this list of the best home design software has been picked because it offers an excellent balance between features and ease of use.

That means you can pick any of our choices here with confidence, knowing that you're not spending money on overly complex software with advanced features you'll never use, nor on a tool that's too simple and lacking in features.

01. Virtual Architect Ultimate Home Design

The best overall home design software

Features: Digital interior design, surface design, kitchen build wizard | Operating system: Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista

Easy to use

Sample plans help you get started

Not the largest selection of sample plans

Phone support is costly

Virtual Architect Ultimate Home Design is our pick for the best overall home design software thanks to its easy-to-use interface and sample plans that will get you designing your home, studio or workspace in no time at all. It's incredibly simple to use thanks to a number of wizards that take you step-by-step through the process of designing each room, and it has a large object library for you to add to your design. It also automatically calculates what materials you need – and there's a price calculator as well which gives you an idea of how much it will cost to build your designs.

02. TurboFloor Plan Home & Landscape Deluxe

The best value home design software

Features: QuickStart feature, Floor Plan Trace, Training Center with 100+ videos | Operating system: Windows 10, 8, 7

Excellent value

Loads of video tutorials

Lacks step-by-step guides

Cannot design fences and water features

TurboFloor Plan Home & Landscape Deluxe is our pick for the best value home design software due to the fact that it is almost half the price of the other entries in this best home design software list, yet it still comes with almost all of the features its more expensive competitors offer. So, you've got 45 sample plans to get you started, as well as the QuickStart feature which lets you jump right in and begin designing your buildings. It has a huge library of video tutorials that can help you if you get stuck, but there's no step-by-step wizards to help you create rooms – unlike Virtual Architect Ultimate Home Design above. However, it still offers fantastic value for money, and is perfect for people on a budget.

03. Home Designer Suite by Chief Architect

The best home design software for Macs

Features: Automated building tools, smart objects, 3D models and rendering | Operating system: Windows 10, 8, 7, macOS High Sierra, Mojave

Mac compatible

Can scan in physical plans

Not the easiest to use

No water features

Macs are very popular with digital creatives, however, they don't have the same breadth of choice when it comes to home design software. If you use a Mac, it means you're limited to only a few software suites – and Home Designer Suite by Chief Architect is by far the best. It comes with a huge selection of features for designing the inside and outside of your building and it's compatible with SketchUp and Trimble 3D Warehouse, which host ready-made 3D models which you can include in your designs. It's also easy to export your designs into formats used by architects and builders. Oh, and it's also available for Windows PCs as well.

04. DreamPlan

The best home design software for small projects and studios

Features: A3D, 2D and blueprint views, landscape and garden design, interior and room design | Operating system: Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS X 10.5 and above

Easy to use

Good selection of tools

Limited amount of objects

If you're just designing a small project, then you don't want to spend a fortune on a complex suite of design applications that include features you'll never use – which is why DreamPlan is an excellent choice. It gives you all the tools you need to quickly whip up designs for small projects, without overwhelming you. Of course, if you're going for a large project - like a total renovation of your home - then this isn't the tool for you, due to a lack of cost calculator, only one sample plan and a small object library. For for small projects, that should be more than enough.

The best free home design software

If you think the tools in our main list of the best home design software are all overkill for your needs, we'd like to highlight our pick for the best free home design software: RoomSketcher Home Designer. This is the perfect home design application for people who just want to dip their toes into the home design waters, and test out the software before spending any money.

It's basic, but it does the job, and allows you to make a quick and easy floor plan with windows, walls, stairs and doors. You can also add objects to get an idea of how the building your designing will look.

It offers basic tools, but doesn't match the paid-for home design software we list below. You're limited to designing five buildings – though you can buy five more for $10, and your designs are saved online so you can access them from other internet-connected devices. Plus, it has an app for iOS and Android mobile devices, so you can get designing while on the go.

