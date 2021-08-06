The best MacBook webcam in 2021

You might be wondering why anyone would want the best MacBook webcam. After all, surely all MacBooks come with a built-in camera? And yes, that's absolutely correct, but if you've ever actually used it then you'll know exactly why you'd need to plug in an actual webcam.

Apple might put fantastic cameras in iPhones and iPads, but for whatever reason it's decided that MacBook owners can make do with the most basic front-facing cameras known to mankind. So if you want to look good on Zoom calls or if you're streaming, you absolutely need to invest in a discrete webcam, and that's where we can help.

We've gathered together a selection of the best MacBook webcams available right now, from dirt-cheap options that still make the MacBook's built-in camera look silly, through to more advanced with features like autofocus, automatic image adjustment and even 4K resolution if you need it. And if you need even more extras for your MacBook, take a look at our guides to the best MacBook Pro cases and best MacBook Air cases, or simply browse the best Apple deals currently available.

The best MacBook webcams of 2021

01. Razer Kiyo The best MacBook webcam right now Max resolution: 1080P | Max frame rate: 60fps | Connectivity: Wi-Fi | Weight: 200g Built-in ring light Choice of resolutions Easy image enhancement Basic microphone

Designed with streamers in mind but suitable for everyday webcam applications, the Razer Kiyo's pretty much the best MacBook webcam you can get in terms of price and features. It'll stream at either 720P/60fps or 1080P/30fps, and it has a built-in multi-step ring light to ensure that you're well lit at all times.

There's a choice between manual and auto-focus, not to mention the ability to adjust brightness, contrast, saturation and white balance, with a selection of image presets to choose from too. The built-in microphone will do for conference calls, but if you're planning on serious streaming you'd be advised to invest in a pro mic; in all, however, this is a well-specced and nicely priced webcam that should keep most people happy.

02. eMeet C960 The best cheap webcam for Mac Max resolution: 1080P | Max frame rate: 30fps | Connectivity: USB | Weight: 133g Great price Dual microphones Image adjustment Fixed focus

If price is your main concern when you're looking for the best MacBook webcam then the eMeet C960 is well worth your attention. It's ridiculously cheap but it'll still leave your MacBook's built-in webcam standing, with 1080P video at 30fps and a four-layer anti-glare lens keeping things nice and sharp.

It's fixed focus only, but its focus range is large enough to ensure that you'll never be an unsightly blur on the screen, while low-light boost, colour boost and exposure adjustment will help you look your best, even in low light. It features two omnidirectional noise reduction microphones for clear stereo sound, and its adjustable base and head make it a cinch to ensure it's pointing in the right direction.

03. Logitech StreamCam The best webcam for MacBook Air Max resolution: 1080P | Max frame rate: 60fps | Connectivity: USB | Weight: 222g Light and compact Does 1080p at 60fps Image stabilisation Not cheap

Looking for a lightweight, quality webcam to go with your MacBook Air? We reckon that the Logitech StreamCam is the best fit. It's light and compact, but it'll happily capture 1080P video at 60fps, and it features smart autofocus and auto-exposure that uses advanced facial-tracking AI to ensure that you're always seen in the best light.

It can be clipped to the top of your MacBook or mounted on a tripod for getting the right angle every time, and it has built-in image stabilisation to reduce camera shake. And if you're planning on using it to produce Instagram Stories, you can simply turn it on its side to record 9:16 vertical HD video.

04. NexiGo N60 Another great MacBook webcam at a cheap price Max resolution: 1080P | Max frame rate: 30fps | Connectivity: USB | Weight: 180g Wide viewing angle Privacy cover Noise-cancelling mic Fixed focus

Another great option if you need something cheap that'll still do a better job than the MacBook's own camera, the NexiGo N60 has just about all you need. It features a 3.6mm glass lens that gives you a 110 degree viewing angle with a fixed focus that'll keep everything between 19.6 inches and 13 feet away nice and sharp, and it'll stream 1080p video at 30fps.

It comes with a built-in noise-cancelling microphone, and if you're worried about evil hackers seizing control of your webcam to film you on the quiet, you'll be pleased to note that it also has a privacy cover that you can flip down when your webcam's not in use.

05. Logitech Brio Ultra HD Pro The best 4K webcam for Mac Max resolution: 4K | Max frame rate: 60fps | Connectivity: USB | Weight: 90g 4K resolution Adjustable FOV HDR image adjustment High price

Need more than 1080P? If you want your viewers to enjoy the sight of you in maximum detail, Logitech's Brio Ultra HD Pro is the best MacBook webcam for you. It'll film you at an impressive 4K resolution (although you'll have to make do with a 30fps frame rate); it'll also capture you in HD at a super-smooth 60fps.

It has an adjustable field of view that you can set at 65, 78 or 90 degrees, and it uses Logitech's Rightlight 3 with HDR technology to ensure that you're always well-lit even in low-light situations.

06. NexiGo N680E A great-value MacBook webcam with a ring light Max resolution: 1080P | Max frame rate: 30fps | Connectivity: USB | Weight: 180g Built-in ring light Easy to attach Good price Light could be brighter

Looking remarkably similar to the Razer Kiyo but coming in cheaper, the NexiGo N680E is the ideal choice if you're after the best MacBook webcam with a ring light but want to save a bit of money. It has a built-in three-step ring light with touch control to provide soft, flattering lighting, and its 80 degree wide angle lens features intelligent autofocus and will capture video at 1080P and 30fps.

It has a noise-cancelling microphone, its versatile mounting clip makes it easy to attach to your MacBook or put it anywhere on your desk, and it comes with a privacy cover to ensure that you can't be seen when you don't want to be.

07. AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 513 A good 4K MacBook webcam Max resolution: 4K | Max frame rate: 60fps | Connectivity: USB | Weight: 390g 4K resolution 60fps 1080p streaming Fixed focus Mac software is lacking

Here's another strong option if you need the best MacBook webcam that can stream you at 4K resolution. The AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 513 is Zoom-certified and will pump out video at 4K and 30 fps; like the Logitech Brio it'll also do 1080P at a smoother 60 fps.

It's a fixed-focus webcam that comes with Camengine 3.0 for automatic image adjustment and motion-tracking, however this is Windows-only for now, and MacBook users will have to make do with Camengine Lite which will adjust brightness, contrast, hue, saturation on the fly. Right now the Brio is on offer at a lower price and is the better bet, however at RRP you'll find the CAM 513 to be the more affordable choice if you need 4K.

08. Logitech ConferenceCam Connect The best MacBook webcam for serious videoconferencing Max resolution: 1080P | Max frame rate: 30fps | Connectivity: USB, Bluetooth | Weight: 766g Prefect for videoconferences Multi-device connectivity 360-degree sound Very expensive

If you need more than just a dinky little webcam, get a load of the Logitech ConferenceCam Connect. It's one relatively hefty piece of kit that's described as a portable, all-in-one videoconference solution, and it's ideal if you're working with a small team and need everyone to get involved in calls.

Its 1080p, 30fps camera will autofocus on people and objects, and it can be tilted, panned and zoomed with the remote control. Its built-in speaker delivers 360-degree sound, and it features multi-device connectivity for easy screen mirroring when needed. It's by far the most expensive option here, but if you need the best MacBook webcam for serious business use then it's a great investment.

