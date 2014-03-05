Lone astronaut explores pop culture in these twisted paintings

You'll fall in love with the paintings of Scott Listfield

These paintings from artist Scott Listfield really moved us. Placing a lonesome astronaut in these present-day situations, there's an air of meloncholy about each one. With nods to other sci-fi icons, it's a brilliantly clever series that you'll fall in love with.

"Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey was released in 1968, well before I was born, so I have no firsthand knowledge of how it was received. I don’t know if people really believed we'd be living in space in 2001, if we'd have robot butlers and flying cars, geodesic lunar homes, and genetically reconstituted dinosaurs helping or eating us," he explains.

"In many ways, the year 2001 failed to live up to expectations. And yet the world today is peculiar in ways unimagined in 1957, when Sputnik was launched, or in 1968, when 2001 was released, or even in 1994, at the dawn of the internet. The present is in fact a very unusual place, and it's strangest in the ubiquity of things we take for granted. The astronaut in my paintings is simply here to explore the present."

See more of the series over on Scott Listfield's profile.

