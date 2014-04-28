Pop culture icons transformed into adorable charactures

The 'Just Like Us' series features characters from Adventure Time and more

Characters in pop culture have been used as inspiration for plenty of projects, including pop art itself as well as paintings and geometric portraits. Here, pop culture characters take on an adorable and often hilarious new light with these illustrations from Austin, Texas based artist Mike Mitchell.

It comes as no surprise that Mitchell has worked with the likes of Funny or Die, as plenty of these portraits will have you in stitches. Characters from shows such as Breaking Bad, Adventure Time and Star Trek have all been given the Mike Mitchell makeover, with various superheroes also making it into the series.

These are just a few of our favourites, but Mitchell has created plenty more with the 'Just Like Us' series declared as an on-going project. If you like them as much as we do, you'll be pleased to know that some of the prints are available in Mitchell's shop. Enjoy!

See loads more adorable characters on the Mike Mitchell website.

Have you seen some adorable illustrations lately? Let us know in the comments box below!