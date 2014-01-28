Surreal characters brighten up these delightful playing cards

We've come across a wide range of inspiring and brilliantly inventive custom playing cards and this creation from Barcelona based studio Brosmind is another great example of the playing card reimagined.

Founded by Juan and Alejandro Mingarro in 2006, Brosmind's style is fresh and optimistic, combining fantasy and humour and of course, a lot of colour. They are the most published spanish illustrator in Luerzer’s Archive during the last ten years and recently were selected for Luerzer’s Archive Special 200 Best Illustrators Worldwide.

It's easy to see why they've been so successful, with these playing cards perfectly showcasing the pairs playful style and stance on illustration. We love the cute pattern work on the back of the cards too!

See more images over on the Brosmind Behance page.

Have you come across some inspiring playing card designs? Let us know in the comments box below!