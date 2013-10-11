Topics

Moving comic brings story to life

By Illustration  

This comic from French cartoonist Boulet is beautifully represented using animation.

animated comic

The animation only adds to Boulet's beautiful story

Inspired by some of the greatest comic book artists of all time, recent years has seen a rise in independent artists and illustrators distributing their own zines, printed comics and web comics. Here at Creative Bloq we're lucky enough to see the array of talent becoming increasingly impressive, with new comic inspirations published daily.

One such impressive artist is Paris-based cartoonist Boulet, who has created a series of beautifully delicate animated comics. Not only showcasing his ability to tell heart-warming tales, Boulet's illustration style is as good as it gets.

Having previously worked on two books of the 'Dungeon' series with Lewis Trondheim and Joann Sfar, Boulet has since drawn more than 1600 entries on his inspirational blog.

animated comic

animated comic

animated comic

See the animated comic over on Boulet's website.

Like this? Read these!

Have you got a favourite animated comic? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Illustration articles

Related articles