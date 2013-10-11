Moving comic brings story to life

The animation only adds to Boulet's beautiful story

Inspired by some of the greatest comic book artists of all time, recent years has seen a rise in independent artists and illustrators distributing their own zines, printed comics and web comics. Here at Creative Bloq we're lucky enough to see the array of talent becoming increasingly impressive, with new comic inspirations published daily.

One such impressive artist is Paris-based cartoonist Boulet, who has created a series of beautifully delicate animated comics. Not only showcasing his ability to tell heart-warming tales, Boulet's illustration style is as good as it gets.

Having previously worked on two books of the 'Dungeon' series with Lewis Trondheim and Joann Sfar, Boulet has since drawn more than 1600 entries on his inspirational blog.

See the animated comic over on Boulet's website.

