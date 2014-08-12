Artist creates stunning transit map for Game of Thrones

Winterfell, Kingslanding and more feature on the transit maps

Harry Beck's London Underground map is one of the most iconic designs in the world. The Tube map celebrated its 80th birthday in 2013 and has been recreated entirely in CSS, received its very own Google Doodle, and more. Now the tube map has been given another brilliant makeover: this incredible design tribute to Game of Thrones will have you riding on the Westeros line.

Graphic designer and Game of Thrones fan Michael Tyznik has created a series of maps inspired by George RR Martin's novel 'A Song of Ice and Fire', that showcase the geographical points of Winterfell, Kings Landing and more.

Using a clever colour key chart and clear, consise typography, the designs are a perfect tribute to Beck's original and iconic offering. Having said he's also inspired by the work of Cameron Booth and his Transit Maps Tumblr, see if you can spot any small plot touches Tyznik has applied to the design.

