Can typography represent a flavour?

Each font has been selected to portray the unique tastes of each flavour

We love a good example of packaging design - anything that catches our eye be it its colour, shape, size or execution is a winner in our eyes. However, when it's teamed with a brilliant use of typography, we fall head over heels in love.

Danish soda brand Frem asked Copenhagen-based graphic designer Jonathan Faust to redesign the identity and packaging of their product but he decided to do things a little differently. Instead of creating an overall design, he created an individual design for each soda flavour.

The typography chosen for each flavour is designed to match its unique associations, clichés and shapes when drinking it. This explains the Cola flavor tied to its American roots with a western wood typeface. A wholly inspiring and creative execution in branding - bravo Faust!

