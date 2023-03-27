These early Amazon Spring sale deals are already live

It's official: we're getting a surprise Amazon sale. As the seasons roll over, the retail giant is preparing to launch the Amazon Spring Sale event that will launch today (March 27) at 6pm and run until Wednesday March 29. Big retail events like Prime Early Access and Black Friday are when we see some of the lowest prices on our favourite creative products, so we're expecting to see some fantastic deals over the next few days. In fact, some early deals are already appearing.

Our below list will be regularly updated with the best deals we see. From Apple tech to craft machines, we'll be keeping an eye out for great savings and sharing the lowest prices as they appear with live widgets that will take you directly to each product. We are also splitting the page into both US and UK centric deals to help you better navigate the sale.

If you're wanting some more general deals, make sure to check out our year-round guide to the best Apple deals available now. Artists can also check out our list of the best drawing tablets if you're looking for a new creative tool to step up your art game.

The best early Amazon Spring Sale deals: US

Amazon Spring Sale early Apple deals: US

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (2020, 256gb, M1): $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: This may be an older model of the MacBook Air, but we still consider it one of the best laptops for general writing work. It's more affordable than more recent models but the M1 chip still really packs a punch.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air (2022, 64gb): $599.99 $559.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40: The 5th generation of the iPad Air is the latest in the line. Released late 2022, it features a beautiful liquid retina display with True Tone technology and is more affordable than the Pro counterpart.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $249.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10: The long awaited second generation of the AirPods Pro offer excellent noise cancellation, MagSafe charging and touch controls. This saving isn't the best we've ever seen, but it's something!

(opens in new tab) Mac Mini (2023, 512gb, M2): $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: The latest Mac Mini is packed with speed and power thanks to the shiny M2 chip. This means your Mac Mini can easily handle whatever is thrown at it, from intense creative applications to immersive gaming.

Amazon Spring Sale early drawing tablet deals: US

(opens in new tab) Wacom Cintiq 16: $649.95 $599.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: During our hands-on review of this tablet, we loved the vibrant screen and affordable price. It's a fantastic starter pen-display tablet if you're upgrading from an external graphics tablet.

(opens in new tab) Huion Kamvas 20: $399 $295.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $103.80: Huion is another favourite drawing tablet brand as a more affordable alternative to Wacom. This pen display tablet is an impressive 20-inches and features a wide array of viewing angles.

Amazon Spring Sale early Cricut deals: US

(opens in new tab) Cricut Explore 3: $319 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20: This excellent cutting machine is a must have for any creative. In our dedicated review, we found it to cuts twice as fast as the Explore 2 and can cut over 100 different materials.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Joy: $179 $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: The Cricut Joy is a more compact option in the Cricut product line. During our review, we found it to be an amazing craft machine that is portable and easy to set up if you're new to Cricuts.

Amazon Spring Sale early gaming deals: US

(opens in new tab) PS5 + God of War Ragnarök bundle: $559.99 $509.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: Now that you can easily purchase the PS5 console, we're seeing some bundles finally appearing. This offering sees the disc version of the console bundled with the popular God of War Ragnarök with a discount of $50 – meaning you basically get the game for free!

The best Amazon Spring Sale deals: UK

Amazon Spring Sale early Apple deals: UK

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro (128gb): £ 1,099 £1,039 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60: This latest phone from Apple is a true powerhouse of a device. With a stunning camera, IOS 16's powerful software and a 48MP camera it is truly the peak of high-end phones.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (2020, 256gb, M1): £ 999 £879 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120: This may be an older model of the MacBook Air, but we still consider it one of the best laptops for general writing work. It's more affordable than more recent models but the M1 chip still really packs a punch.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £ 249.99 £239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10: The long awaited second generation of the AirPods Pro offer excellent noise cancellation, MagSafe charging and touch controls. This saving isn't the best we've ever seen, but it's something!

Amazon Spring Sale early drawing tablet deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Wacom Cintiq 22: £899.99 £867.11 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £32.88: This impressive pen display from Wacom is a powerful tool perfect for any artist looking to upgrade their creative set up. The Wacom Pro Pen 2 is capable of 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity to accurately capture every stroke with true precision.

Amazon Spring Sale Cricut deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Cricut Joy: £ 189 £154.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £34: The Cricut Joy is a more compact option in the Cricut product line. During our review, we found it to be an amazing craft machine that is portable and easy to set up if you're new to Cricuts.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Maker 3: £429 £419 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10: The Cricut maker is a more hard-core machine for pro Cricut fans. It cuts up to 300 materials and also features wireless Bluetooth connection. Read more in our Cricut Maker 3 review.

Amazon Spring Sale early gaming deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite (blue): £199 £188 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £11: It's not the biggest saving, but good deals on Nintendo consoles are few and far between so we're not going to complain about this modest saving. The Switch Lite is a great option for those looking for a more lightweight console for on the go gaming.

When will the Amazon Spring Sale happen? The Amazon Spring Sale will run from March 27th until March 29th. We're expecting to see some great deals during this time and we will update the above links with the best ones we find.

What is the biggest Amazon Sale of the year? We typically see the best deals and discounts during Black Friday and Amazon Prime week, but we've also seen some pretty decent savings during smaller sale events like Prime Early Access and we hope to see deals to rival Prime Day during the upcoming Spring Sale, and early indications so far are good.

