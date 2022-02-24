On this page we pull together all the best iPhone 12 mini prices available around the world, sectioning the page into all the best handset prices, and then the best contracts. These iPhone 12 mini deals are constantly updated, so this page is your one-stop-shop for getting the lowest iPhone 12 mini price around.

iPhone 12 mini deals can be a lot bigger than the beautifully compact handset. With the iPhone 13 range replacing the 12 as the latest model, we've seen some really decent reductions on the iPhone 12 mini prices, especially around key retail evens such as Memorial Day, Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. But is the iPhone 12 mini worth it? In short – absolutely! We gave it a near-perfect score in our iPhone 12 mini review.

What's essential to say at this point, is that the iPhone 12 mini has many of the same features as the larger iPhone 12. It's 5G enabled, has a fast A14 Bionic chip, Magsafe abilities and the same great display resolution! Of course, the reason that you'll be paying less, is that it's, well, mini, and the battery life is reduced a bit. But it's still a cracking smartphone.

Want to see deals on other models? See our guides to the best iPhone 13 mini prices, the best iPhone 11 deals, the best iPhone 12 deals and all the best iPhone 13 deals on the standard model. But for now, here are the very lowest iPhone 12 mini prices about...

The best iPhone 12 mini prices: handsets

The best iPhone 13 mini prices: contracts

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 mini: all you need to know

The main thing to know about the iPhone 12 mini is that essentially it's the same phone as the iPhone 12 but in a smaller package, and with a slightly smaller battery life. So you still get 5G support, MagSafe compatibility and a dual-lens, 12MP camera system, too. Perhaps most importantly for many, the iPhone 12 mini prices are going to be lower. In the US the iPhone 12 mini retails at $599, and that's going to be £579 in the UK. So, if you see any prices lower than that above, it';s worth a look.

iPhone 12 mini: specs Screen size: 5.4-inches

Rear camera: 12MP (wide and ultra wide)

Selfie camera: 12MP

Weight: 133g

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic chip

Resolution: 2340x1080

Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB

RAM: 4GB

Audio playback: Up to 50 hours

Fast-charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

So, who is the iPhone 12 mini aimed for? People who want compact, powerful smartphones that can easily slip into their pocket, while costing them less than larger phones.

Is the iPhone 12 mini the best value in the series?

This depends on what you want from your new iPhone. Is it's a relatively low price, with still many of the series' features, then yes, this is definitely the best value. But if you want the very best battery life of the series, plus a large device, then obviously you should look to the iPhone 12, or even the iPhone 12 Pro.

Getting a iPhone 12 mini deal will mean that you get a device that has 5G, a top processing chip and the same dual 12MP camera set up as the larger iPhone 12. Another consideration is, will you mind watching media on the smaller (yet still quality) display of the iPhone 12 mini? This, again, is totally up to individual taste. For some 5.4-inches is fine to watch all the TikTok and YouTube clips they like, for others, the larger 6-inches of the 12 will be preferable.

