The best Kindle deals in March 2022

The best Kindle deals can save you money on one of Amazon's fantastic readers. The Kindle range has topped the ranking of ereaders in terms of popularity pretty much since it began back in 2011. The range has grown over time, introducing plenty of improvements on the original non-touchscreen reader, including mobile connectivity, backlighting, and waterproofing depending on the model – not to mention a slimmer, sleeker design.

There are now four options in the Kindle range. Even the basic Kindle now has a touchscreen and backlight, while the Kindle Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature edition and Kindle Oasis offer additional features and more premium designs. In the guide below, we'll be listing the best Kindle deals on each product, all updated in real time. Note that it's been almost two years since Amazon last updated its Kindle range, so that means revamped models may come soon – and the prices of earlier models are more likely to come in for discounts.

The best Kindle deals

The entry-level Amazon Kindle offers a smashing balance between features and price. This latest iteration came out in March 2019, adding in a back-light. You get a 6.8in touchscreen display, long battery life and 4GB of storage, which should be plenty for most people's digital libraries. The interface is clean and easy to use, and the reader itself is slim and portable, weighing just 161g.

The best Kindle Paperwhite deals

The standard Amazon Kindle now has a lot of the key features that once came only with more expensive models, but the Kindle Paperwhite still manages to offer a step up that sets it apart. It's faster, waterproof, has a sharper glare-free display, thinner borders and the light is adjustable. Batter life is also significantly better too.

The best Kindle Paperwhite signature deals

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a premium reader and more than most people will need. There are some neat extras like wireless and USB charging and an auto-adjusting display that dims as needed. Anyone who has this on their phone or tablet will know it can be useful in different lighting situations. You also get a pretty massive 32GB of storage compared to the Paperwhite's 8GB.

The best Kindle Oasis deals

If you want the most premium Kindle ereader experience, the Amazon Kindle Oasis is the top of the range and comes with a price to match. It has an adjustable warm light to help reduce eye strain, a lighter body, improved back-lighting. The design is quite different too, with a ridge that makes it easier to hold at different angles. You also get 4G connectivity and up to 32GB of storage space.

Which Kindle should I buy? Depends on what you need. If all you want is an affordable reader that does the job, the basic Kindle is a reliable reading companion. All current Kindle readers have a backlight, a touch screen and batteries that can last several weeks. If you want a mobile connection or a waterproof body, then you need to go for one of the more expensive option. The Kindle Paperwhite is more premium and waterproofed, and strikes the best balance between quality and value. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition adds in some nice extra features like wireless charging like wireless charging and an auto-adjusting display, ut they're hardly essentials. And then for the 4G connectivity and the latest tech, the Kindle Oasis is the best of the best, but you have to pay for it.

