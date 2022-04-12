The Kindle Paperwhite deals in April 2022

Finding the best Kindle Paperwhite deals is not actually that hard. Amazon has long decided to dominate the reading tablet market, and so often offers decent discounts on all its Kindle models. To our mind, though, jumping on the best Kindle Paperwhite price when you see it is the smart move, as it's the perfect reading tablet that combines usable features and affordable price point. Add to that a deal, and you're looking at potentially brilliant buy.

This page pulls in all the best Kindle Paperwhite deals that are currently live – and at the time of writing, there are some great deals to be had! Right now, we're seeing the best Kindle Paperwhite price lowering down a good bit – and not only over at Amazon. Best Buy Kindle Paperwhite deals are also popping up now and again.

Scroll down to the current best Kindle Paperwhite deals, and then read on for some more details on the Kindle Paperwhite and where it sits in the broader Kindle family. Of course, if you want to see the best Kindle deals, you can check out our dedicated page. Looking for fully fledged tablets? then see our guide to the best tablets with a stylus pen for drawing and note-taking and the best tablets for students. In the meantime, here are the best Kindle deals right now.

The best Kindle Paperwhite deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Is the Kindle Paperwhite the best Kindle? In our view, it's the best Kindle where features and affordability combine. The Kindle Paperwhite is a premium Kindle, that sits above the entry, standard Kindle, and below the Kindle Oasis. It strikes a beautiful balance between quality and affordability, being fast, waterproof, with a sharp glare-free display, as well as thinner borders, adjustable light, and a great battery life. You're very likely to find the best Kindle Paperwhite prices all through the year, as Amazon is keen to have market dominance in this tablet field. You can also get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which adds wireless charging and auto-adjusting display – nice, but hardly an essential in our view.

What features does the Kindle Paperwhite have? The Kindle Paperwhite is backlit – making it much easier and more enjoyable to read, whether at night or in a sunny day. The fact that you can adjust that light is another bonus. It's also waterproof, so you can relax reading your favourite book in the bath with no stress of damaging it. And with a battery life that'll last up to 10 weeks (depending on usage), we easily call this our favourite Kindle for features and price point.

