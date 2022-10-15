Get the best PS5 controller deal in October 2022

The best PS5 controller deals can include all new DualSense controllers that got upgraded earlier this year, which is great news if you want the latest PS5 tech in your hands. Below we've linked to the cheapest options wherever you're based, as well as giving you more information about the next-gen PS5 DualSense controller.

With the PS5 itself still pretty hard to get hold of, the console and accessories are doing a good job of retaining their hefty price tags. The PS5 DualSense controller still sells for $69.99/£59.99 directly from Sony, its original November 2020 price. But this isn't a mystery when you look at the tech inside – the DualSense offers players immersive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, making it a gaming experience like no other on the market. And with the new DualSense controllers that came out earlier this year – the Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple ones – sporting more robust trigger springs and less analog stick drift, searching for decent PS5 controller deals is as popular as ever.

The best PS5 controller deals

The Playstation DualSense combines comfort, style and technical prowess to make Sony's best controller yet. The controller comes armed with multiple features that change the way you game. Haptic feedback means that the specialised internal motors can simulate movement and environmental effects such as feeling the patter of raindrops throughout the controller.

The adaptive triggers make it harder (or easier) to press them by adjusting the tension of the buttons in response to your gameplay. This varying resistance works amazing to immerse you in games like Horizon: Forbidden West, where the harder you press the trigger the further you will pull back on your bow strong when shooting.

You aren't short on colour options when it comes to the DualSense either. With an ever-growing list of vibrant colours that also include some special editions like the grey camo and God of War Ragnarök design, everyone will find a controller to their taste.

Is there a new PS5 controller coming out? PlayStation seem to be on a roll with releasing new DualSense variations when it comes to colour options and special editions. Most recently, Sony announced the Grey Camouflage collection and the God of War Ragnarök edition pad ahead of the game's launch. These are just variations of the original controller, but luckily Sony is hard at work developing the latest iteration of the beloved game pad – the DualSense Edge. This new model will allow you to customise how your buttons are mapped out to make the gameplay unique to you, and you can even swap between "controller profiles" if multiple people use the same pad but want different control layouts. It's also physically customisable: allowing you to swap out the stick caps and back buttons with ease. We don't yet have a release date for the DualSense Edge, but we'll be sure to update you as soon as we know.

What's so good about the PS5 DualSense Controller? The PS5 controller is by far the best, most advanced controller that Sony has released to date. But before we get to the features, the design is note-worthy. With rounded, soft curves, the design is sleek, with many noting a slight resemblance to the XBox controller. And although you can get additional PS5 DualSense Controller grips to add to the controllers, we think they already fit comfortably in the hand for extended sessions. Then there's the 'intelligent haptic feedback'. This means that the movement and resistance of the controller can be more pronounced and more programable, for example, you can get real push-back to trigger action, if you wish. You also get a mic and speakers on the best PS5 controllers.

Are there cheap PS5 controller alternatives? Yes and no. You can connect your old PS4's DualShock 4 controller to your PS5 via cable, but you'll only be able to play PS4 games with this set up. Perhaps that will be worth it if you've bagged a PS5 and you're waiting for the full range of PS5-specific games to come through. But if you've already got a PS5, we reckon it's worth getting one of the best PS5 controllers especially with some great prices from this page

Can I connect my PS5 controller to my PC? Yes you can, you'll just need to use a USB-C to USB-A cable to connect the two if you want to connect it via wire. Alternatively, you can use Bluetooth to pair your DualSense to your PC. It's a pretty simple process and is similar to how you'd pair the pad to your console – hold both the PlayStation and Share button on your controller until the touchpad light flashes and then open up your Bluetooth settings on your PC to detect the controller. There's even a selection of Steam games that support the PS5's favourite features like the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

