Why we're awarding two Best of Shows at this year's Brand Impact Awards

News
By
published

We start a new decade of the BIAs giving equal weight to brand campaigns and brand identities once again.

black and white mallet with Brand Impact Awards roundel on a pink background
(Image credit: Future/Taxi Studio)

For the first time in almost a decade, there are two Best of Show Awards at the Brand Impact Awards.

Why? Because we feel it’s important to acknowledge, at the highest level of the scheme, that the DNA of a high-impact campaign and a beautiful-yet-robust identity system, built for longevity, are fundamentally different.

Image 1 of 2
Art on the Underground: Labyrinth by Mark Wallinger by Rose
Art on the Underground: Labyrinth by Mark Wallinger won Best of Show (Campaigns) for Rose in 2014(Image credit: Rose)
Image 1 of 2
Unicef UK by Johnson Banks
Johnson Banks' Best-of-Show winning campaign for Unicef UK in 2015(Image credit: Johnson Banks)
Image 1 of 4
Dear World, Yours Cambridge by Johnson Banks
Dear World, Yours... Cambridge, Best of Show for Johnson Banks in 2016(Image credit: Johnson Banks)
Image 1 of 4
Britain Get Talking by Uncommon Creative Studio
Britain Get Talking, Best of Show in 2020 for Uncommon(Image credit: Uncommon Creative Studio)
Image 1 of 3
AWO by Accept & Proceed x Thomas Sharp
The poetic identity system for All Watched Over by Accept & Proceed x Thomas Sharp(Image credit: Accept & Proceed x Thomas Sharp)
Image 1 of 2
Samsung Micro Miracles, by ManvsMachine
Samsung Micro Miracles takes Best of Show (Campaign) in 2024 for ManvsMachine(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1