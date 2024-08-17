The new KitKat logo is retro modern perfection

News
By
published

It's bold and chunky but cleaner than ever.

New KitKat logo
(Image credit: Hershey / Sterling Brands)

Retro-looking logos seem to be something of a trend at the moment. After Goldman Sachs, the New York Jets and DC Comics turned the clock back on their branding, KitKat has joined the nostalgia party. But in this case, it isn't an old identity making a return. It's a new logo that's designed to look retro while also modernising the brand.

The refresh aims to give KitKat more punch, so it stands out on the shelves while also conveying a nostalgic charm fitting for a brand that's been a household name in the US since the 1970s. The rebrand won't be seen everywhere though: it's exclusively for the US market, where KitKat is owned under licence by Hershey rather than Nestlé.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles