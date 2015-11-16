Tutorial artbook is a must-have for wannabe concept artists

Calling anyone interested in the world of concept art – get your hands on Behind the Pixels. And if you're just starting out at art college, pester your lecturers to buy a copy today.
There really is a ton of content here, in regular ImagineFX contributor Mark Molnar's treasured art book. What this book does well though, is not only show you how to draw and master the craft, it also reveals the whys, crucially educating the reader on industry expectations, core skills and best practices. In his introduction Molnar revals how he had to discover much of this for himself, which is why he felt compelled to author this book.
Behind the Pixels exposes curious minds to a potential art career, acting as a a vehicle to navigate the concept art landscape for the first time.
Words: Alice Patillo
Alice Pattillo is a staff writer at Creative Bloq.