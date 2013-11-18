Album artwork of the week: !!!'s 'Thr!!!er'

The photography was taken by award-winning photographer Chase Jarvis

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Thr!!!er' from Brooklyn's !!! - usually pronounced 'Chk Chk Chk'.

With 2013 coming to an end, we decided to look a little further back for this week's pick. This album from !!! was released back in April but we were so impressed with the artwork that we just had to feature it today. The photography was taken care of by award-winning photographer Chase Jarvis, whos imagery was used throughout all the promotional material for the album.

The overall design was created by James Burton, with the water theme running throughout posters, videos, flyers and the band's latest remix album 'R!M!X!S'. It's certainly one of the best album artworks we've come across this year.

Buy the album over on the Chk Chk Chk website.

