Graphic designers' daily frustrations revealed

Click to see the full-sized frustrations

Being a graphic designer is wonderful, right? You get to do what you love for a living, from creating fresh logo design work to groundbreaking pieces that push the limits of experimental design. What could be better? Well, as this funny-because-it's-true infographic print from Amerikan Made Prints points out, the reality of it is slightly less glamorous.

From caffeine addiction, to meddlesome clients and unnecessary feedback, this stylish chart breaks down the top bugbears of designers everywhere. If only designers could be left to create their masterpieces in private...

This design is so popular it's been turned into a poster you can hang up on your wall with a unique feeling of cynical satisfaction. Your clients may not get you, but this hand pulled screen-print certainly does.