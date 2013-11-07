How to turn your GIF into a lenticular card

Rachel Binx and Sha Hwang love animated GIFs. They love GIFs so much that they've decided to create Gifpop! Essentially, it's a way to take GIFs out of the screen and into the real world. Sound good?

"We've been working over the past several months on a way to print animated gifs onto lenticular cards," they explain. "Each sheet of lenticular film has many tiny lenses, which allow us to print around ten frames of animation onto small cards. It's been around since the 1940s, but has mostly been used for children's toys.

"We've been doing tons of test prints with different materials and different types of film, and have started working with a lenticular manufacturer that will allow us to do custom prints. We've also been building out a website where you can upload a GIF, select a portion to print, and order a GIF card in a variety of sizes. We've been sharing and showing these GIF cards among friends - it's been really fun, and addictive to play with."

Want to get involved? Back the Kickstarter campaign!

