New Talent: Plymouth College of Art's Graduate Shows 2016

Explore some of the best work Plymouth's College of Art's graduate show has to offer

Plymouth College of Art's NOW YOU SEE US graduate art show kicked off on 11 June with an array of new work in art, craft, experimental design and digital media on display.

Visitors can come and explore the art for free until 24 June. The work on display includes final major projects from graduating BA (Hons) students, as well as multi-disciplinary pieces from both Pre-Degree Extended Diplomas and the Foundation Diploma in Art and Design courses.

With the college itself transformed from a vibrant workshop and studio complex into a dynamic, public showcase, this is a fantastic chance to see amazing artwork by students making their first bold leap into the professional industry.

We've rounded up five highlights from the show which represent the high calibre of work that visitors can look forward to.

01. Ella Doherty

Course : BA (Hons) Illustration

: BA (Hons) Illustration Project: PushPull

Irish illustrator Ella Doherty demonstrates her mastery of screen printing in her collection of fashionable products, ranging from stylish clutch bags to small satchels.

When it comes to creating her printed illustrations, Doherty prefers a hand-rendered approach. "Often with pencil, gouache and watercolour, then using interesting, high quality paper to hand pull screen prints myself," she explains.

As well as selling work online, Doherty is also interested in pursuing projects based around packaging design and branding.

02. Julia Hill

Course : BA (Hons) Illustration

: BA (Hons) Illustration Project: Alphabet Letters

Julia Hill is an illustrator with a meticulous eye for detail, whose work has previously appeared in galleries and on eco friendly shopping bags.

Her delicate monochrome linework allows her detail to take centre stage, and the tireless effort on display looks set to make her career as an illustrator soar.

"My real passion lies in making images around the natural world which is reflected in my distinctive black and white line drawings," Hill reveals.

03. Allie Couch

Course : BA (Hons) Graphic Design

: BA (Hons) Graphic Design Project: Changing Perspectives

With a clever use of distorted typography, Allie Couch aims to examine the spectrum of human abilities. The piece spans physical installations and digital platforms, with the project inviting viewers to continue the conversation on Twitter with the hashtag #IAmAble.

In Changing Perspectives, the internal space of a barren industrial warehouse is contrasted with image based messages that appropriately require the audience to change how they interact with art to read the lettering on display.

04. Jamie Wynn

Course : BA (Hons) Graphic Design

: BA (Hons) Graphic Design Project: Creative Junkie

The geometric art in Jamie Wynn's Creative Junkie project blends sharp shapes with a distressed finish, all of which seek to re-address the theme of destruction being a creative art.

In a throwaway culture, this project asks the audience to rethink the perception of waste, as well as inviting viewer to submit their creations to an online community.

05. Emma Baker

Course : BA (Hons) Illustration

: BA (Hons) Illustration Project: PHOBIA

Emma Baker's vibrant, feverish illustrations blend manga and western animation styles. Populated with a range of bizarre characters trapped in their worst nightmares, PHOBIA is a beautiful and disturbing set of images that are sure to stick in the mind.

Coloured with day-glow hues, PHOBIA spans concept art, illustrations and merchandising, as well as digital and social media pieces to accompany the series.

