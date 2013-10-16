Book cover illustration is straight down the middle

'Catchy' and 'attractive' - these were two of the key components of a recent cover illustration commission tackled by São Paulo-based creative Bruno Miranda for Brazilian stationery company SchizziBooks Papelaria.

Inspired by cartoons, pop art and instrumental music, the art director and illustrator contrasted a vivid foreground colour palette with a neutral background.

It's all about detailed traces combined with bright colours

"It's all about detailed traces combined with bright colours," says Miranda, who sketched over photographed elements in Photoshop before adding doodled details of his own. "The split elements explain the concept of 'essence' by showing what's inside the objects - like the face split in half revealing the skull," he says.

