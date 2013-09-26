Gorgeous illustrations bring travel app to life

Air Pano is a cool Russian outfit that goes around the world with radio-controlled helicopters and sends them up to capture amazing panoramic birds-eye photos that you can look at online for free.
It has an iOS app in the pipeline, and Air Pano hired Saint Petersburg-based illustrator Anna Paschenko to create some animated illustrations to give it a bit of character and help provide a smooth navigation through the app.
Rather than reproducing specific locations, Anna’s pop-up illustrations lead you to different types of panorama, enabling you to look for beautiful cityscapes or natural wonders. And if you want to do the virtual tourism thing there’s a section called Wonders of the World where you can quickly tick off all those must-see locations on your bucket list.
We can’t wait to take a look at the app; in the meantime these illustrations are a treat. See more - including work-in-progress sketches - at Anna’s Behance folio.
Words: Jim McCauley
Liked this? Read these!
- Discover what's next for Augmented Reality
- Inspiring examples of architectural photography
- Check out these incredible flip books
How do you like Anna's style? Have your say in the comments!