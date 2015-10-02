Jon Burgerman doodles won't fade for 100 years

These Burgerman doodles should last at lifetime

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of the doodle art stylings of Jon Burgerman, an award-winning artist and character designer from the UK who's currently living in New York.

And we're also big fans of Winsor & Newton's new Pigment Markers, which are also made from pure pigment and use special technology that promise your drawings will be lightfast for a lifetime.

So we were overjoyed to see that Burgerman has teamed up with Winsor & Newton to show just what the new markers can do.

These Picasso-eque artworks will be a part of a world touring exhibition, which kicks off this month (13 October) at New York's Society of Illustrators. It will then move to the Institute of Contemporary Art in London, and then to Paris in early 2016.

Jon Burgerman also makes an appearance in the Make You Look film showing at Design Manchester – more details of that here.

Like this? Read these!