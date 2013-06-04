Adorable characters are a minimal marvel

Combining the cute with the minimal, Minimals makes for an adorbale series

We love all things cute here at Creative Bloq. Whether it's packaging design, paper art or calender design, slap a cute little critter on the front and we're instantly in love.

Minimals is a series of greeting cards South Australian Daniel Bennett was inspired to create after designing baby shower invitations for both his wife and his sister-in-law. The cards are produced by a small team - Bennett doing his design thing and wife Amy doing the organising thing.

Minimalist designs like this might look easy to achieve. But taking away so much detail while retaining the essence of a character is a real art, and Bennett has pulled it off with aplomb here. The characters have also been used for theming youngsters' bedrooms and play areas. Altogether now: "Awwww!"

See more minimals and purchase the cards over on their website.

What do you think of this minimalist approach to animal illustration? Let us know in the comments box below!