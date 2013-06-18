Opened books provide canvas for striking illustrations

Ekaterina Panikanova creates something new from something old

Illustration usually appears either on a traditional canvas or a computer screen - but it doesn't have to. Using everything from street art to food art, creatives are constantly seeking new ways to present their work. And here's another example, using old books as the canvas to make this an illustrative offering with a difference.

Created by artist Ekaterina Panikanova, the series is entitled 'Errata'. Drawing inspiration from her own mental disorder, each book is opened with its pages laid flat, creating a collage-like effect with each illustration. The focus of the project is to transform something old into something new.

The attention to detail here is awe-inspiring and proves that you can create art from almost anything. A beautiful, surrealist offering that will provoke curiosity and evoke emotion.

See more inspirational illustrations on Ekaterina's website.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen an unexpected canvas? Let us know in the comments box below!