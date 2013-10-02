10 things you probably didn't know about the iPhone

Click the image to see the full sized infographic

Love it or loathe it, you can't deny the iPhone has changed the world since its launch in 2007. And thanks in part to some of the best iphone apps being aimed at designers including many great photo apps, Apple's device continues to be a worthy addition to the designer's toolkit.

This infographic designed by the team behind Next Worth and showcases some lesser-known facts about Apple's star product. From its design history to its worldwide reach, you might be surprised by what the infographic depicts.

All in all, a fascinating insight into a phone that's constantly evolving. Did you learn anything new?

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Did you know the facts on this infographic? Let us now in the comments box below!